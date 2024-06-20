GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,691,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

