GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

