GAMMA Investing LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $891.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $793.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.73. The company has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $894.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

