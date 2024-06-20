GAMMA Investing LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 480,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $212.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $213.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

