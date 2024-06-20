GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,056.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,019.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,029.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

