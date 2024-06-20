GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 189 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $863.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $738.79 and its 200 day moving average is $667.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

