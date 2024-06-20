GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 129.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $173.30 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

