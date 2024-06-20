GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,039.11 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,052.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $962.39 and a 200 day moving average of $940.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

