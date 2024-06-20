GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 52 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 118,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $460.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

