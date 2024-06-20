Garrett Smallwood Sells 7,485 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 7,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $11,152.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,126.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Garrett Smallwood sold 7,858 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $12,101.32.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Garrett Smallwood sold 7,832 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,826.32.

On Monday, June 10th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,619 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $3,928.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,327 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $3,560.31.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Garrett Smallwood sold 3,543 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $5,491.65.

On Monday, June 3rd, Garrett Smallwood sold 6,600 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $9,966.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,506.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $15,136.00.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PET. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

