Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) vs. Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Financial Comparison

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genelux and Bullfrog AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genelux $170,000.00 478.88 -$28.30 million ($0.97) -2.44 Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 259.05 -$5.36 million ($0.88) -2.25

Bullfrog AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genelux. Genelux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

37.3% of Genelux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Genelux shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Genelux has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genelux and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genelux N/A -125.58% -86.03% Bullfrog AI N/A -131.39% -114.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genelux and Bullfrog AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genelux 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genelux currently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,264.28%. Given Genelux’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genelux is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Summary

Genelux beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genelux



Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing V2ACT Immunotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Genelux Corporation has a licensing agreement with ELIAS Animal Health, LLC for V-VET1, a clinical stage animal health product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Bullfrog AI



Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

