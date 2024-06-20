Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 63,152 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 283.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 79.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 77.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $34.09 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

