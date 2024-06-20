Gerard Creagh Acquires 10,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) Director Gerard Creagh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimera Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.