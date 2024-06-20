Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 351,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 172,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Getech Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.92.

About Getech Group

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

