Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.88

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 59295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $724,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,217.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,634 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 155,616 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $7,892,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.