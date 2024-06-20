Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 429,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 291,829 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BATS GSST opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.
About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.
