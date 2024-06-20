Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $107.78.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

