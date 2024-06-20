Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 405,254 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 484.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.82% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $51,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,445,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,841,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,248,000 after buying an additional 41,733 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

