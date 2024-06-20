Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 905,144 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $51,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.15 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,418. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

