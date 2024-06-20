Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 151,329 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,329 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Rollins worth $46,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ROL opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

