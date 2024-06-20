Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $46.97 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,729 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $46,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNM

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.