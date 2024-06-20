Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $47,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 380,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 527,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,947,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,316,229.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,947,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,316,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,408,291. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ZWS opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

