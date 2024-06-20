Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $53.20 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.67% of Healthpeak Properties worth $53,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

