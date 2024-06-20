Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 145,565 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $48,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Atkore by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 133,622 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after buying an additional 122,516 shares during the period.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

