Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 165,030 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,030 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of EPAM Systems worth $52,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $184,713,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average of $261.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.35.

Read Our Latest Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.