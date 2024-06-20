Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $51,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

