Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 593,973 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $50,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 119,778 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

