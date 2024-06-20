Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Voya Financial worth $52,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,142,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

