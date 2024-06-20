GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.