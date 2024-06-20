Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Patrick Triggs Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Patrick Triggs bought 72,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Patrick Triggs bought 99,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$3,960.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

Happy Creek Minerals stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.08.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

