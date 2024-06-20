Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:HHV opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.54) on Thursday. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 39.40 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.46 ($0.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.76. The firm has a market cap of £155.18 million, a P/E ratio of -477.78 and a beta of 0.36.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

