Head to Head Survey: Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) vs. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) and Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Cellectar Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.27%. Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 649.06%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Cellectar Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals -297.91% -179.26% -87.25% Cellectar Biosciences N/A -3,821.29% -200.45%

Volatility and Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Cellectar Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $77.43 million 32.59 -$184.68 million ($4.63) -8.94 Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.98 million ($3.08) -0.87

Cellectar Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome. It is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, and other MC4R disorders. The company has licensing agreements with LG Chem, Ltd; Ipsen Pharma S.A.S; Camurus; RareStone Group Ltd.; and LG Chem, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.