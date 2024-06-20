Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

LON:HOT opened at GBX 223.05 ($2.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44. The company has a market cap of £88.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,076.19 and a beta of 1.22. Henderson Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 594.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Harry Morgan purchased 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £263.68 ($335.04). 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

