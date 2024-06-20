HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.