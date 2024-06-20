HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $434,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,627 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,654,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

