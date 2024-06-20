HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $438,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $503.60 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

