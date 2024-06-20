HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

TWO opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Two Harbors Investment

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.