HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

