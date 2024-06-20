HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

