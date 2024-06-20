HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 61.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 108,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,523,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,805,000 after purchasing an additional 99,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

