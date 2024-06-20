HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 35,751 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 50.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 160,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

