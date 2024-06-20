HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

