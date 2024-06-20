HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

