HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3,205.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

