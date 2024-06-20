Hoese & Co LLP Sells 450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,709,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $170.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.