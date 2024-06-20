HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

HomeStreet Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

