Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,174 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $218.85 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.81 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

