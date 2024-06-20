Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $646,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $849,095. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

