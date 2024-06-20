IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $78,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $503.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

