Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

